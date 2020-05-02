Bellflowers inspired by Baltimore cabinetmakers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: This is a photo of an antique chest that I inherited from my parents. It is 41 inches tall, 42 inches wide and 20 inches deep. It is made of cherry. It has inlay on the drawers and floral inlay on the columns. The chest is in very good condition and has the original finish. I'm not sure if the pulls are original.

I hope you can provide information on the vintage and value.

Answer: Your chest was made between 1820 and 1840 during the late Federal period of furniture and the beginning of the Empire era. The overhanging top drawer above three graduating-in-size smaller drawers, the stringing inlay on the drawers, the three-part bellflowers inlay on the pilasters, and the keyhole escutcheons were all made by a cabinetmaker. Three-part bellflower stringing can be traced back to the work of cabinetmakers in Baltimore. Bellflowers with one part were made in New York. Similar chests were made of maple, mahogany or cherry. The pulls often were mushroom-shaped, glass or brass rosettes.

The vintage of your chest is late Federal and early Empire. The three-part bellflowers would suggest a Baltimore influence.

The value might be $1,000 to $2,000.