Best of Treasures: Aphrodite statue may be a Carrier-Belleuse original

Luckily the answer is fairly simple. Before 1868, the work of Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belleuse (not to be confused with his son Pierre, who was a famous painter) was only marked "Carrier" or "A. Carrier," but after 1868 the artist used his full last name, "Carrier-Belleuse."

Therefore, the piece was first made by Carrier-Belleuse sometime before 1868.

But is the piece in today's question an original?

We think the answer is yes, but with qualifications. We are encouraged by the size of the piece and at 30 inches (including the base) it is approximately correct for most original Carrier-Belleuse terra cotta pieces, which are often approximately 25 inches tall (with a base adding another 4 inches or so).

Terra cotta is Italian for "baked earth" and is a type of earthenware (as opposed to porcelain) used to make sculptural figures as well as more utilitarian products such as flower pots, bricks and water pipes. Terra cotta has been made for more than 4,000 years and is said to be the only type of ceramic produced by Westerners and pre-Columbians until the 14th century.