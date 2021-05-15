Best of Treasures: Attractive china cabinet adds to charms of Early English set

The various styles of melon spacers — i.e. a section shaped something like a melon — decorating the legs of the pieces in this set hark back to the time frame mentioned above, but the rest of the decoration, particularly the flowers surrounded by something that resembles chip carving, is out of keeping with the time period. In addition, the shape of the crests on the chair backs are very reminiscent of those found on chairs made from 1900 to 1910, but these are a good decade and a half to two decades later.

Furniture manufacturers of the day typically made their dining room furniture in 10-piece sets that often consisted of a sideboard, a buffet or silver chest, a china cabinet, a table and six chairs. On occasion, the sideboards came in two sizes meant to allow the buyers to choose the size that would fit their dining room. Customers could choose the number of pieces they needed, wanted, could afford at the time, fit their space or a combination of these factors.

We have never really understood the style of china cabinet that was made for this set. It does not hold that much china and the doors are blind (without glass), so the homeowners could not display their prized glass and china held within as most china cupboards made during the last half of the 20th century and beyond did.