Boost your home’s curb appeal this spring with these tips

Whether you’re returning home after a long day at work or entertaining friends and family, you want to feel a sense of accomplishment as you pull into the driveway or walk up to the front door, which is why curb appeal matters. Your home’s curb appeal even affects its value, bringing in buyers when the time comes to sell.

There are plenty of DIY-friendly projects that can be done at minimal cost to make your home shine this spring. Here are five simple tips to get you started:

Make your front door pop

The door is your home’s exterior focal point. Draw attention to yours by painting it a vibrant springtime color like sky blue or hunter green, updating door hardware, or simply washing the dirt away. For a seasonal touch, hang a spring wreath.

Upgrade the lighting

Want to stand out from your neighbors? Uplight.

Exterior lighting packs a decorative punch, making spaces look bigger, welcoming guests and providing safety at night. Opt for a lighting style that works in balance with the architecture of your home. And if you have a pathway to your front door, consider landscape lighting to guide your guests’ way.

Freshen up with plantings and flowers

Freshly planted flowers and greenery are the epitome of spring. Upgrade the look of your yard with new mulch, bulbs, perennials, or even stone paths and walls.

Hang a porch swing

When the weather’s nice, there are few things more relaxing than sitting out on your porch swing, rocking your cares away. If you can’t install a swing, go with rocking chairs for a similar effect.

“If you’re adding a swing to your porch for the first time, you have a lot of options when it comes to material, style, and size. But the most important step to take is making sure your swing is installed properly and safely,” according to Southern Living.

Embrace spring cleaning

Break out the pressure washer — spring is a great time to wash away a year’s worth of dirt from your exterior. Remember to polish windows, sweep away cobwebs, edge and define borders, and change out lightbulbs as needed.

©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

