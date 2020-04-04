Brittany Girls Series inspired by British countryside

A: You have an antique oyster plate. Each depression, or well, was used for serving an oyster, and lemon or vinaigrette was served in the center. Oyster plates were extremely popular in the Victorian Era. Yours was made by Remy Delinieres in Limoges, France. He started his whiteware factory around 1879. He did not decorate his porcelain until 1881 when he established his decorating workshop. China painting was all the rage with ladies of leisure in the United States. Some of his whiteware was exported to the United States to be used by enthusiastic amateur artists. In 1900, the factory was acquired by L. Bernardaud and Co. Oyster plates were also produced in Germany and the United States.