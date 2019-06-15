SIOUX CITY - Kathy Miller, broker of Premier Realty Group, has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.
1. Client Service
2. Professional Reputation
3. Real Estate law
4. Realtor Code of Ethics
5. Equal service to all (Article 10 of the Code)
6. Advocacy of real property ownership
7. Trust and Integrity
8. Use of technology
9. Data privacy
10. Areas of practice
Launched in November 2018 this innovative program sets the standard for what it means to be a professional in the real estate brokerage business.
The C2EX endorsement is only available to Realtors. It is earned through a self-directed program that enables real estate professionals to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas. As a broker-owner in addition to demonstrating competency in all 10 areas Kathy Miller was required to show a commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes excellent customer service consistent with these standards.
“Earning the commitment to excellency endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work” says 2019 NAR President John Smaby. “Advances in technology and online user experience are making our business more and more seamless, and that is fantastic,” Smaby says, “but with new technology can come vulnerabilities, A C2ex endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled advisor committed to conducting business at the highest standards helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life.”
The National Association of Realtors is America’s largest trade association representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.