Build a lightwell under an attic for a skylight

The next step is to determine the size of skylight you desire. A large skylight in a small room may create too much glare and look odd. It also wastes more energy even if it has double or triple panes. If the skylight is too small, it will be ineffective for lighting. In general, multiply the square footage of your living room by 0.045 to determine a recommended square footage size of the skylight.

Determine approximately where you want the skylight center to be located on the roof. Drill a hole through the roof and hang a wire through it so you can find it from inside the attic. This is just a ballpark position because the location of the roof rafters will determine the final location. Rafters can be cut and reinforced, but it is easier to just avoid them.

With the roof location of the skylight determined, it is time to design the lightwell to the ceiling below. A tapered lightwell, larger at the ceiling than at the roof, is more difficult to build than a straight-walled one, but it looks much better. It also distributes the natural lighting better throughout the room. Plan on making the ceiling area about twice the area of the skylight.