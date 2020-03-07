C-21 ProLink welcomes Dave Soroka

CENTURY 21 ProLink is excited to announce Dave Soroka has joined the firm as a Sales Associate. He will represent both buyers & sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“Dave has an extensive background in sales and management with a solid understanding of the importance of time management, ethics, and professionalism. He is detailed-oriented and highly motivated to assist his clients,” Lisa Croston, broker/owner stated. “I know he will keep his clients’ interests at the forefront, helping them to not only make the largest purchase or sale decisions of their lives, but also the right decisions to serve their individual needs.”

“I chose CENTURY 21 ProLink because they cater to their clients with a compassionate personal touch. I have always enjoyed helping others and real estate gives me the opportunity to assist people with one of the biggest purchases in their life.” Soroka says. “I take pride in matching a client’s needs and lifestyle with the right property.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or e-mailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

