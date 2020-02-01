Cabinet is on the cusp of Arts and Crafts era

Question: This is a photo of an antique oak cabinet that we inherited from my husband's great-grandmother. There are four adjustable shelves on each side and behind glass doors. The approximate dimensions are 60 inches tall, 17 inches deep and 50 inches wide. Other than being refinished, it is in excellent condition.

Do you think it has any value?

Answer: At first glance, your cabinet looks like an example of Arts and Crafts furniture. The plain, sturdy design has the straight, unadorned lines of the Arts and Crafts era. The bulky curved feet are the giveaway. They are clues to late Empire Revival style of furniture that was made in the late 1800s, just before the advent of Arts and Crafts design. It can best be described as a transitional piece. Your cabinet is versatile; it can be used as a china cabinet, a curio or a bookcase.

Your cabinet was made sometime between the late 1800s and the early 1900s. Similar ones can be found selling on the internet in the range of $350 to $550. A few have been offered for sale as high as $1,500.

