Can home staging save a seller time on the market? South Florida Realtors weigh in

MIAMI - Sellers can spend thousands on an interior designer staging their home. What do they get in return?

Time, say industry professionals. And sometimes, money.

The residential real estate firm Compass surveyed their agents nationwide in 2019 after launching its Compass Concierge program, which lends money to sellers upgrading their home, and found that 53% of agents said that staging decreases a property's time on the market. And South Florida Realtors say it's true - especially for priced $1 million and up.

"It sells the home more quickly," said Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. "If a buyer sees empty spaces, they don't know how the open spaces can be utilized."

Some sellers immediately stage their homes when listing it, said Carole Smith, Compass Florida vice president and real estate adviser.

"They ask me 'what do I need to do?' I am not having a hard time trying to convince them," Smith said. "I think it's because they see nice looking houses on social media and in print advertisements. It's a spirit of competition to make their homes stand out."