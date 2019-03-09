Question: I have enclosed a photo of a porcelain teapot that was given to me. It stands about 7 inches tall and is decorated with a classical scene of people in relief. There is a building and trees in the background. The spout appears to be a duck, and the lid is pink, topped with a yellow flower with a green leaf. It is in excellent condition. Marked on the bottom in gold is a five-point crown above the letter "N" and the words "Capodimonte -- Italy."
Anything you can tell me about my teapot will be greatly appreciated.
Answer: You have a Capodimonte-style porcelain teapot. The original mark of a crown over the letter "N" represents the city, Naples, Italy, and was first used in the late 1700s. It has been copied and used by a plethora of factories from the late 1800s to the present.
Your Capodimonte-style teapot was made in the early 1900s and would probably be worth $125 to $225.
Q: This mark is on a set of porcelain dishes that my husband and I inherited from his maternal great-grandmother. It is a service for 12 and includes all the serving pieces. Each dish is decorated with a band of petite pastel flowers, and the background is white. If our math is correct, the set was made around the turn of the last century.
Should we insure the set or simply enjoy and pass it down through the generations?
A: Johann Schmidt and Waldheim Greiner founded the Royal Bayreuth Factory in Tettau, Bavaria, in 1794. It is well known for its high-quality dinnerware as well as its figural "Devil and Cards" series, and its "Sunbonnet Babies" and "Rose Tapestry" lines. The factory has survived ownerships, fires, wars and financial setbacks. Nevertheless, it continues to operate today.
There's no reason not to do both. Enjoy your great-grandmother's legacy, and insure your set of dinnerware for $1,500 to $2,500.
Q: I have a Louis Marx and Company Toy Metal Dump Truck. The cab is red, and the bed is yellow. The bed is operated by a lever. It was a Christmas gift in 1968 and is still in very good condition.
Does it have any value?
A: Louis Marx and his brother, David, founded their toy factory in New York City, in 1919. They shared the goal to "give the customer more toy for less money."
The company closed in 2016.
Your metal toy dump truck would probably be worth $25 to $35.
