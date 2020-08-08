CENTURY 21 ProLink 2nd Q 2020 production awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the 2nd Quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.

“These agents are valued and trusted real estate resources for the Siouxland community and major contributors to the overall success of CENTURY 21 ProLink and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole,” said Croston.

Thirty-six CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Lunch. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Jesse Derrick, Julie Hurt, Barb Maxon and Kylie Petty. The Platinum Award was awarded to Tiffany Pech-Williams. Claiming the Gold Award were Chad Gritzmaker, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Rob Valdovinos and The Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Jim Gergeni and Lisa Croston).

Those earning the Silver Award were Terri Bobian, Marceta Claypool, Marge Delzell, Brittini Fergen, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Brenda Janssen, Jessica Kern, Kyle Kovarna, Amber Musgrave, Brooke Olmstead, Kameron Pope and Nancy Sweeney. The Bronze Award winners were Priscilla Andersen, Eric Banks, Jennifer Rose Bass, Arlene Curry, Jason Geary, Kelsey Howard, Shirley Patrick, Adam Peters, Denise Philpotts, Lisa Sissel, Kyle Uhl and Holy Wright.