CENTURY 21 ProLink announces top producers

Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the third quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.

“Congratulations to our agents for the tremendous results they have produced for buyers and sellers in our community! These awards represent the time and effort that CENTURY 21 ProLink agents put into each client they serve,” said Croston.

Forty-six CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Breakfast. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Eric Banks, Jesse Derrick, Mallori Hoffert, Brenda Janssen, Barb Maxon, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kylie Petty, Kameron Pope and The Property Pros Group (Priscilla Andersen, Jennifer Rose Bass, Brooke Olmstead, Christine Stultz, and KJ Wingert). The Platinum Award was given to Marceta Claypool, Brittini Fergen, Jason Geary, Jessica Kern and Chon Plascencia. Claiming the Gold Award were Terri Bobian, Kelsey Howard, Julie Hurt, Jessica Jager, Lisa Sissel, Rob Valdovinos, Michelle White and Derrick Wiebe.

Those earning the Silver Award were Kristi Armstrong, Bob Davis, Jim Gergeni, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Kyle Kovarna, Katie LaFleur, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Shirley Patrick, Nancy Sweeney, Jessi Tadlock and Lyse Yanke. The Bronze Award winners were Brad Bergstrom, Austin Fuller, Mindi Griffith-Jones, Barbara Krigsten, Lisa Messelhiser, Denise Philpotts, Amber Raak and Dave Soroka.

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

CENTURY 21® Is A Registered Trademark Licensed To Century 21 Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each CENTURY 21 Office is Independently Owned and Operated.

