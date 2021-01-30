 Skip to main content
CENTURY 21 ProLink recognizes top producers
Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the 4th Quarter outstanding sales production of the CENTURY 21 ProLink agents.

“These agents are valued and trusted real estate resources for the Siouxland community and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 ProLink and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole,” said Croston.

Thirty-seven CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards celebration at Cone Park. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Eric Banks, Jesse Derrick, Barb Maxon, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kameron Pope, Derrick Wiebe and the Property Pros Group (Jim Gergeni, Christine Stultz, Lisa Croston). Marceta Claypool, Julie Hurt and Kylie Petty achieved Platinum Awards. Claiming the Gold Awards were Brittini Fergen, Jason Geary, Mallori Hoffert, Brenda Janssen, Jessica Kern, Vanessa Lefler-Larned and Brooke Olmstead.

Those earning Silver Awards were Priscilla Andersen, Bob Davis, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Kyle Kovarna, Lisa Sissel, Dave Soroka, Nancy Sweeney, Rob Valdovinos and Lyse Yanke. Bronze Award winners were Jennifer Rose Bass, Terri Bobian, Kelsey Howard, Michele Ivener, Amber Musgrave, Shirley Patrick, Jessi Tadlock, Michelle White and Holly Wright.

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a full-service real estate brokerage serving the Siouxland region. You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 (Sioux City office), 712-546-6833 (Le Mars office), or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com. To learn more about our company, agents and new listings, visit us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

CENTURY 21® Is A Registered Trademark Licensed To Century 21 Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each CENTURY 21 Office is Independently Owned and Operated.

