CENTURY 21 ProLink recognizes top producers
Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.

“These agents are valued and trusted real estate resources for the Siouxland community and major contributors to the overall success of CENTURY 21 ProLink and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole,” said Croston.

Forty-one CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Lunch. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Eric Banks, Mallori Hoffert, Kyle Kovarna, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Barb Maxon, Kylie Petty, Lisa Sissel, Derrick Wiebe and The Property Pros Group (Lisa Croston, Christine Stultz and Jim Gergeni).

The Platinum Award was awarded to Priscilla Andersen, Jesse Derrick, Brittini Fergen, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Julie Hurt, Tiffany Pech-Williams and Kameron Pope. Those claiming the Gold Award were Marceta Claypool, Marge Delzell, Jason Geary, Brenda Janssen, Brooke Olmstead and Lyse Yanke.

Those earning the Silver Award were Jennifer Rose Bass, Terri Bobian, Arlene Curry, Bob Davis, Michele Ivener, Jessica Kern, Shirley Patrick and Rob Valdovinos. The Bronze Award winners were Chad Gritzmaker, Minda Kincaid, Barbara Krigsten, Katie La Fleur, Lisa Messelhiser, Denise Philpotts, Nancy Sweeney, Kyle Uhl and Michelle White.

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com.

Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

CENTURY 21® Is A Registered Trademark Licensed To Century 21 Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each CENTURY 21 Office is Independently Owned and Operated.

