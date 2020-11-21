CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Austin Fuller

CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce that Austin Fuller has joined its firm as a Sales Associate. He will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.
“We are thrilled to have Austin join our team,” said Lisa Croston, Broker/Owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “He has a strong understanding of the challenges in the home buying and selling process.”
“I am eager to bring buyers and sellers together and provide a stress-free real estate experience.” said Fuller. “CENTURY 21 ProLink was my only choice because of the amazing atmosphere and the tools and technology I can offer my clients.”
CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.
