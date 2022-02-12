CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Brittnie Willett

CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce Brittnie Willett has joined the firm as a sales associate. She will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“We are pleased to have this experienced REALTOR® with such a strong professional background join our team,” said Lisa Croston, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “Her experience paired with CENTURY 21 ProLink’s tools and systems will be of great benefit to clients looking to buy or sell in Siouxland.”

"CENTURY 21 ProLink is a leader in the real estate industry with an impeccable reputation and credibility,” said Willett. “They have the tools, the services and the support to help me achieve my goals and give my clients extraordinary experiences during their real estate transactions. I am excited to join the team.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or e-mailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

