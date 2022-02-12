 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Felina Perez

CENTURY 21 ProLink is excited to announce that Felina Perez has joined the firm as a sales associate. She will represent both buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

 “Felina has experience with rental properties. She is bilingual, detailed-oriented and highly motivated to assist her clients,” Lisa Croston, broker/owner, stated. “We believe her experience will greatly enhance the services we provide to our customers in the community.”

 “I am eager to bring buyers and sellers together and provide a stress-free real estate experience,” said Perez. “I chose CENTURY 21 ProLink because of the training, amazing atmosphere and the tools and technology I can offer my clients.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

CENTURY 21® Is A Registered Trademark Licensed to Century 21 Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each CENTURY 21 Office is Independently Owned and Operated.

Perez, Felina WH

Perez
