CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Jenni Hiller

CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce Jenni Hiller has joined the firm as a Sales Associate. She will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“As a sales veteran, Jenni understands the needs of her clients and the importance of developing strong customer relationships,” said Lisa Croston, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “She demonstrates an exceptional level of service and passion in all that she does. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”

"CENTURY 21 ProLink is a leader in the real estate industry with impeccable reputation and credibility,” said Hiller. “They have the tools, services and the support to help me achieve my goals. I am excited to join the team.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical,

and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.