CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Jessica Jager

CENTURY 21 ProLink is excited to announce that Jessica Jager has joined the firm as a sales associate. She will represent both buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“Jessica’s experience shows she is focused on delivering great customer service and ensuring careful attention to detail,” said Lisa Croston, broker/oOwner. “She brings extensive marketing knowledge and knows how to execute a strategic and effective marketing plan for her clients.”

“I chose CENTURY 21 ProLink because of their well-known reputation in the community, agent support and the CENTURY 21 trusted brand,” Jager said. “I am excited to help my clients reach their real estate goals.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping agents connect with their buyers and sellers.

