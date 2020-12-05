CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Jose 'Chon' Plascencia

CENTURY 21 ProLink is excited to announce that Chon Plascencia has joined the firm as a sales associate. He will represent both buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“Chon has an extensive background in sales and the financial industry. He is bilingual, detailed oriented and highly motivated to assist his clients,” said Lisa Croston, broker/owner. “We believe his experience will greatly enhance the services we provide to our customers in the community.”

“I chose CENTURY 21 ProLink because they cater to their clients with a compassionate personal touch. I have always enjoyed helping others and real estate gives me the opportunity to assist people with one of the biggest purchases in their life.” Plascencia says, “I take pride in matching a client’s needs and lifestyle with the right property.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers.

