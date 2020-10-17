CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Katie LaFleur, Michelle White, Mallori Hoffert

CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce Katie LaFleur, Michelle White and Mallori Hoffert have joined the firm as sales associates. They will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“We are pleased to have these experienced advisors with such strong professional backgrounds join our team,” said Lisa Croston, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “Their experience paired with CENTURY 21 ProLink’s tools and systems will be of great benefit to clients looking to buy or sell in Siouxland.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers.

