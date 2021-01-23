CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Kristi Armstrong

CENTURY 21 ProLink is excited to announce that Kristi Armstrong has joined the firm as a Broker Associate. She will represent both buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“Kristi has over 20 years of real estate experience including owning her own Brokerage, Armstrong Homes. Her commitment to professionalism and customer service is reflected in her many designations, including Military Relocation certification, Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), and her Home Staging Specialist accreditation,” Lisa Croston, broker/owner stated. “I know she will keep her clients’ interests at the forefront, helping them to not only make the largest purchase or sale decisions of their lives, but also the right decisions to serve their individual needs.”

“I chose CENTURY 21 ProLink because of the reputation of the broker, agent support and the CENTURY 21 trusted brand. This new opportunity allows me to further enhance my real estate proficiencies to better serve my clients.” Armstrong says, “I take pride in matching a client’s needs and lifestyle with the right property.”