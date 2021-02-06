CENTURY 21 ProLink welcomes Mindi Griffith-Jones

CENTURY 21 ProLink is excited to announce that Mindi Griffith-Jones has joined the firm as a sales associate. She will represent both buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

“Mindi is a go-getter!" said Lisa Croston, broker/owner. “Her focus is 100% on her sellers and buyers. I am excited to see what she can accomplish!”

“I am passionate about serving my clients at the highest level,” Griffith-Jones said. “With the help of the CENTURY 21 ProLink agent support, tools and continued training; I can give my clients 121%.”

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or emailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.

