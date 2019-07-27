Lisa Wagner Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the 2nd Quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.
“These agents are valued and trusted real estate resources for the Siouxland community and major contributors to the overall success of CENTURY 21 ProLink and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole,” said Lisa.
Thirty-three CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Breakfast. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Eric Banks, Aaron Bircher, Jesse Derrick and Barb Maxon. The Platinum Award was awarded to Marceta Claypool, Tammy Doyel, Jessica Kern, Kylie Petty and Derrick Wiebe. Claiming the Gold Award were Jennifer Rose Bass, Arlene Curry, Jason Geary, Chad Gritzmaker, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kameron Pope, Lisa Sissel, Nancy Sweeney and the Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Lisa Wagner Croston and Jim Gergeni).
Those earning the Silver Award were Terri Bobian, Julie Hurt, Brenda Janssen, Kyle Kovarna, Brooke Olmstead, Adam Peters and Holly Wright. The Bronze Award winners were Priscilla Andersen, Kelsey Howard, Allison Salmon, Rob Valdovinos and Shane Van De Steeg.
CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers.
