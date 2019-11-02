Lisa Wagner Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.
“These agents are valued and trusted real estate resources for the Siouxland community and major contributors to the overall success of CENTURY 21 ProLink and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole,” said Croston.
Forty-three CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Breakfast. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Aaron Bircher, Julie Hurt, Kylie Petty and Barb Maxon. The Platinum Award was awarded to Priscilla Andersen, Eric Banks, Kyle Kovarna, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Lisa Sissel and The Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Jim Gergeni and Lisa Wagner Croston). Claiming the Gold Award were Marceta Claypool, Jesse Derrick, Jason Geary, Brenda Janssen, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Lisa Messelhiser and Brooke Olmstead.
Those earning the Silver Award were Brad Bergstrom, Terri Bobian, Bob Davis, Marge Delzell, Tammy Doyel, Carol Halstead, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Nancy Sweeney, Kyle Uhl, Derrick Wiebe and Lyse Yanke. The Bronze Award winners were Team Goede (John & Tammi Goede), Chad Gritzmaker, Kelsey Howard, Barbara Krigsten, Adam Peters, Denise Philpotts, Kameron Pope, Rob Valdovinos, Minh Vuong, and Holly Wright.
CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or e-mailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.
CENTURY 21® Is A Registered Trademark Licensed To Century 21 Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each CENTURY 21 Office is Independently Owned and Operated.