CENTURY 21 ProLink recognizes 4th Q 2019 production

Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, are pleased to announce the 4th Quarter outstanding sales production of the CENTURY 21 ProLink agents.

“These agents are valued and trusted real estate resources for the Siouxland community and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 ProLink and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole,” said Croston.

Thirty-six CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Breakfast. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Marceta Claypool, Jesse Derrick, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Julie Hurt, Barb Maxon, Kylie Petty and the Property Pros Group (Jim Gergeni, Christine Stultz, Lisa Croston). Eric Banks, Kyle Kovarna, Vanessa Lefler-Larned and Tiffany Pech-Williams achieved Platinum Awards. Claiming the Gold Awards were Terri Bobian, Michele Ivener, Ellen Kaplan, Jessica Kern, Brooke Olmstead, Kameron Pope and Lisa Sissel.

Those earning Silver Awards were Priscilla Andersen, Jennifer Rose Bass, Arlene Curry, Tammy Doyel, Jason Geary, Brenda Janssen and Derrick Wiebe. Bronze Award winners were Brittini Fergen, Lisa Messelhiser, Doug & Shirley Patrick, Nancy Sweeney, Kyle Uhl, Rob Valdovinos, Minh Vuong and Lyse Yanke.

CENTURY 21 ProLink is a full-service real estate brokerage serving the Siouxland region.