CENTURY 21 Prolink welcomes Hannah Koerselman

CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce Hannah Koerselman has joined the firm as a sales associate. She will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.
“Hannah is no stranger to Real Estate, for the past 2 years she has served as Tammy Doyel’s assistant,” said Lisa Wagner Croston, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “She knows the business and we are thrilled to welcome her to CENTURY 21 ProLink as licensed Realtor.”
You have free articles remaining.
"I have enjoyed working for Tammy over the past couple of years and wanted to take on more responsibility,” said Koerselman. “CENTURY 21 ProLink was my only choice, I have seen first-hand what they do for the agents.”
CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers. It is a team of hardworking, ethical, and successful agents that will work hard to get you RESULTS! You may reach any member of the team by calling 712-224-2300 or e-mailing Info@C21ProLink.com. Learn more about our company, agents and new listings by visiting us at www.C21ProLink.com, www.C21ProLink.com/blog, on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, LinkedIn or Yelp.
CENTURY 21® Is A Registered Trademark Licensed to Century 21 Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each CENTURY 21 Office is Independently Owned and Operated.