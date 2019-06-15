CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce Kyle Uhl has joined the firm as a Sales Associate. He will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.
“Kyle has mastered many trades over the past six years and has used those skills to renovate homes,” said Lisa Wagner, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “He has a strong understanding of the challenges in the home buying and selling process. We are thrilled to welcome him to CENTURY 21 ProLink.”
"I am eager to bring buyers and sellers together and provide a stress-free real estate experience,” said Uhl. “CENTURY 21 ProLink was my only choice because of the amazing atmosphere and the tools and technology I can offer my clients.”
CENTURY 21 ProLink is a progressive, technology-driven real estate brokerage focused on helping our agents connect with their buyers and sellers.
