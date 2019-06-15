CENTURY 21 ProLink is pleased to announce Minda Kincaid has joined the firm as a Sales Associate. She will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.
“Minda has spent her married life as part of a military family,” said Lisa Wagner, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink. “She has a strong understanding of the challenges in life’s transitions. We are thrilled to welcome her to CENTURY 21 ProLink.”
"I am eager to bring buyers and sellers together and provide a stress-free real estate experience,” said Kincaid. “CENTURY 21 ProLink was my only choice because of their unmatched technology, training and company culture.”
