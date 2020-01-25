Chair carving featured North Wind

Question: We have enclosed a photo of a mahogany wood chair that is decorated with unique carvings. We believe it is the face of the North Wind, and it has never been refinished. It originally belonged to our father-in-law's grandmother.

We have been wondering if it has any value.

Answer: Your side chair was made circa 1900. Wood chairs like yours were often called grotesques. The design appealed to the Victorians who have a penchant for unusual or bizarre carvings. There was an abundance of the chairs decorated with the carvings of the North Wind. Many other chairs depicted scenes of lions, dogs, pubs and griffons. Fables, literature, music and paintings were the sources of inspiration. According to ancient mythology, Boreas, the North Wind, was the son of the Greek god Astraeus. He symbolized the cold wind bringing in the change of season. Grotesques originated in Germany and soon were produced in the United States. Many were made in Grand Rapids and were often made of oak.

Your North Wind side chair would probably be worth $150 to $300.

