Change old door and cabinet hinges

It can be a little confusing to determine whether you need right- or left-handed hinges. Facing the door, if the hinges are on the left side and the door opens inward toward you, you need right-handed hinges. Sometimes, making rough sketch of each door and how it swings in the door frame helps when you are at the store.

If you are confused by this, fixed-pin door hinges are also available. They are reversible and can be installed in any direction. The primary drawback to fixed-pin hinges is the hinge must be unscrewed from the door or the frame to remove the door.

When remodeling and adding new flooring or carpeting, doors may rub on the new higher floor surface. One option is to trim off the bottom of the door. Another option is to install rising-butt hinges. The two halves of the hinge are tapered, causing the door to lift a little as it opens so it clears the new flooring.

For very heavy doors, such as a large, solid-wood front door, ball-bearing hinges are a good choice. They operate very smoothly with little friction, so the door glides open and closed easily. Select ones with permanently lubricated bearings. They are more expensive than standard butt hinges.