Check the seed package before growing pumpkins

Question: My pumpkins have turned orange, and it is still two months until Halloween. What do I do now?

Answer: If the last few inches of the stem next to the pumpkin have turned brown, it is best to harvest it. If it is still green, leave it in the garden. If you harvest it, it should be kept in a cool location until you need it. If it is kept in a temperature in the 50s, it will last almost all winter, so two months is no problem. The warmer it is kept the shorter it will last.

If it will be left in the garden, you should protect it from raiding animals. As it ripens, many animals, from squirrels to raccoons to plain old mice, will want to eat some of it. Protecting it with a cage of chicken wire or other fencing will work best. Protect it from rotting on the bottom by lifting it and sliding a board underneath.

Next year, read the pumpkin seed package, and see how many days it takes to grow from planting to harvest. Then plant them appropriately. In this case, maybe two months later is better.

Q: My cherry tomatoes have been fine all summer, but now they are splitting apart while still on the vine. What am I doing wrong?