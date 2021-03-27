Cheers to these under-$100 at-home bar redos

As for a key, we found old skeleton keys that worked for both cabinets, which revealed shelving inside.

At first, we planned to use the cabinet to store school supplies and linens, but this thing screamed "Mad Men." We're not big drinkers, but we enjoy an occasional cocktail, and our liquor and barware took up valuable space in kitchen cabinets. So we stocked our new cabinet and soon shook up our first Old Fashioneds.

Searches online for "midcentury rosewood bar" show pieces that cost up to $1,000, even more. Later, as we watched the sixth episode of "The Queen's Gambit," we spotted a similar bar in the redone modern living room of Beth's house. Check and mate, baby.

We can't wait to have parties again so we can serve friends and family from this piece, but for now, we'll sit, sip, and enjoy the added buzz of our bargain.

Total cost: $96

— Valerie Schremp Hahn

CONVERTED PLANNING DESK

It seems that every suburban home built in the 1990s and 2000s has one of these planning desks. You know the ones that usually end up as a dumping ground for mail, kids' art projects and, well, junk. A few bottles of liquor found their way to mine, too. That got me thinking, why not turn the whole area into a bar?