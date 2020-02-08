Chests gave young women hope

Question: I have enclosed a photo of a red cedar hope chest that belonged to my paternal grandmother. She was born in 1893 and died in 1977. She lived most of her life in Osceola, Nebraska. On the bottom of the chest, there is a seal with the words "Roos Mfg., Co. 967 W. 20th St. Chicago." There are copper brackets on the lid, and the overall condition is excellent.

Any information you can provide about this hope chest and its value will be appreciated.

Answer: Your hope chest was made by Roos Manufacturing Co., which was founded by Edward Roos in Chicago in 1871. He was born in Germany in 1848 and migrated through Sweden to the United States. Hope chests have a rich tradition that can be traced back to a time when families arranged marriages and exchanged properties. Many young women had hope chests in anticipation of a future marriage. They collected bed linens, clothing, towels, needlework and quilts. In the Midwest, they were called hope chests; glory boxes in Australia; and trousseau chests in Europe.