Children's bedroom decor for the perfect school year

The beginning of the school year means the end of summer, so why not transform your home to make it conducive to learning?

While many students learned remotely last year, school districts have begun welcoming students back to the classroom. Although home and school may not be as closely intertwined anymore, you can still foster a fun home environment and one that lets children focus on homework.

One way to make children's bedrooms conducive for the school year is organization.

"To help your kids stay organized, keep things at their height. Closet storage, benches and coat racks will all be used more often if kids can get to them easily. Try adding a few bins to conceal their toys and other items," HGTV said.

Desks are also important. Not only do they provide a dedicated homework space, but it's also good for creativity.

"Whether for homework, crafting, art projects or computer work, having a designated space where kids can work builds healthy routines, fosters independence and encourages creativity," Popular Science said.

Apartment Therapy notes that younger children should have desks suited to their proportions. Older children can work with regular-sized desks.