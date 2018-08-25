Question: We heard squeaky noises in our fireplace and thought there were bats in the chimney. Then a small gray-colored baby bird fell into the fireplace. After a bunch of research, we figured out it is a chimney swift. Using a small mirror, a flashlight and a plastic cup on a stick, we were able to put the bird back on top of the metal flue. Is there a food we can feed it if it falls again?
Answer: Chimney swifts are small acrobatic birds that eat a lot of insects while flying over houses. They look like small cigars with crescent-shaped wings. They used to nest in hollow trees, but we cut hollow trees down as soon as we find them. In the past, there were a lot of tall chimneys for wood or coal furnaces. As buildings began to be heated with natural gas and electric furnaces, the tall brick chimneys were taken down. Chimney swifts are now rare, and they are protected by federal law.
Thankfully, they fly to Peru for the winter, so chimneys can be used during the winter. It may be wise to have a chimney cleaning service take a look at the inside of the chimney to make sure it is clean. The cleaner could put a screen cap on the chimney to prevent the birds from using it next year.
If you want to do more to help the chimney swift, you could build a chimney swift tower. Building plans and other information are on the internet.
As for your question, it is just about impossible to take care of a baby swift. It would be best to take the bird to a wildlife rehab facility rather than trying to keep it alive yourself.
Q: My iris plant leaves are dying one at a time. I have a lot of irises, and the dying plants are scattered through the whole yard. They get the same watering and care as iris plants that are still green and not showing any problems. I want to stop this problem quick. Any ideas on what it could be?
A: Iris borers are the caterpillars of the night-flying iris borer moth. The tiny caterpillars eat ragged holes along leaf edges and then work their way into the center of the leaf. The weakened leaves will hang over as though it were wilting from lack of water when they really have an insect problem. The caterpillars then burrow down into the iris rhizome. The roots of the iris can then get bacterial diseases that kill the plant. As the root system dies, the leaves look wilted again, but this time it is a combination of fewer roots and diseases.
The few stems that are left are in for a lot of trouble because the adult moths will find fewer stems to attack than before. To clean out the borers, watch for the tops of the leaves turning brown and starting to wilt. If a leaf shows these signs, follow it down and see if there are any soft, mushy areas down near the base. If you can pull the leaf off with a light tug, look inside by holding it up to the light or opening it up. If a caterpillar is inside, just step on it. If it is not, check down at the leaf base to see if it has entered the rhizome. Pry it out with a stick, and step on it. You may want to apply a borer-killer insecticide if you cannot find the larvae.
At this time of year, you can dig up each of the affected iris plants, clean out the borers and then replant them.
