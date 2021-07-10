Clean and maintain old door deadbolts

If the deadbolt will not extend completely when the door is open, there is something seriously wrong inside of it. You can attempt to take it apart and try to find the problem, but your chances of repairing it are not good. It is best to buy a high-quality deadbolt to replace it.

If the deadbolt works fine with the door open, you must try to find the cause of the alignment problem that is making it stick. The tolerances between the deadbolt and the hole of the strike plate in the door frame are relatively tight. If something has moved or changed shape since it was installed, this can easily create the problem you are experiencing.

One common problem is the screws in the top hinge of the door have become loose. This allows the door to hang crooked in the frame, affecting where the deadbolt extends. Try tightening the screws in the hinges and give the deadbolt a try again.

If this cures the problem, remove the screws from the hinge again and replace them with longer ones that reach all the way through the frame into the 2x4 wall framing. Over time, screws that extend only into the door frame can repeatedly become loose with increasing frequency.