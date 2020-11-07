Clean pond of debris to remove dark water

I use a Nycon Big Top pond cover. Mine is 20 years old. It is a cloth net that has small enough holes that most honeylocust leaflets don't make it into the pond. I can use a leaf blower to blow the leaves off the net if too many fall at once. It comes with poles, heavy-duty grommets and stakes. It is easy to set up and take down.

If your pond has a skimmer to remove floating surface debris, don't let leaves fill the filter net and sit for days at a time. The net will act as a tea bag, and the leaves will turn the water brown. Empty the skimmer filter net daily.

If the pond is small, you may try adding a bag of activated charcoal to the filter system. The charcoal can remove the tannins, but it takes a lot, and it has to be replenished regularly. In large ponds, it is easier to keep the leaves out of the pond in the first place by using a net to cover the pond.

The color itself will not harm the fish, but the tannins can turn the water acidic, and that can be a problem. Also, the bacteria that break down the organic matter to release the tannins consume oxygen in the water. A lot of bacteria consuming a lot of decaying organic matter can remove enough oxygen from the water to kill the fish. When the oxygen level in the water is low, other bacteria that decay organic matter in these conditions release sulfur compounds that can also kill the fish.