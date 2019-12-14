Clean window glass with squeegee like a professional

Dear James: I have been living in my new home for about three months, and I cannot believe how dirty the windows keep getting. Why is this? What is the proper method to clean the windows the way professionals do? -- Crystal M.

Dear Crystal: It is not uncommon for the windows in a new home to become dirty very quickly after they are cleaned. There is a huge amount of dust from cement, cutting blades, shingles, drywall, etc., on the house exterior and in the soil. For about one year or so, until it blows away or settles into the soil, you can expect this dust to get on the window glass.

It is important to carefully wash the windows often during this period. These fine particles left over from the house construction are very abrasive and can scratch the window's glass surface. Some of these particles can chemically react and leave a film on the glass. Frequent washing with a lot of water and gentle force is best.

Don't use a roll of paper towels and a spray bottle of window cleaner solution. This will remove the heavy dirt, but it can be abrasive, and you will likely see a film when the glass dries and the sun shines on it. It is also a fairly expensive method to clean the glass.