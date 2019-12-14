Cold weather impacts different plants in various ways

If you don't live in the West Coast or southern Florida, you probably experienced some record cold temperatures last week. It was very cold in a lot of places that are supposed to be warm this time of year.

Plants are not all created equal. Plants native to areas near the equator are called tropical plants. As a group, they don't do well if the temperature drops into the 50s. Subtropical plants are native to areas closer to the poles and at higher altitudes than tropical plants and can often survive a frost. Temperate plants are native to lands that always expose them to frost or freezing.

All cold weather is not the same, either. Each time it occurs, the cold air mass lingers for a different amount of time and has a different size, direction, humidity and wind speed. The exact same cold system in November causes a lot more damage to plants than in January because plants are not prepared for or acclimated to the harsh November weather.

Temperate and subtropical plants exposed to shorter days and cooler temperatures develop more antifreeze that helps them survive cold weather. This process takes time, and some plants may not have been entirely ready for last week's cold.