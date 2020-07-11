Consider growth rate, location when buying shade trees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: I have just moved into my newly built house and would like to plant some shade trees near the house to help shade it during the summer. The back of the house faces west and takes a beating from the sun. If you would, please provide advice on the species of tree and the most advantageous planting location. I would like for the tree to be fast-growing and not produce a lot of fruit or nuts, which would cause problems with clogged eaves and yard cleanup.

Answer: We all want trees that grow fast, never create problems and do not take any work, but we also want them to be alive. Even silk plants would need to be dusted once in a while.

Most fast-growing trees have short lives and are not too sturdy. They lose more twigs and other debris and have more insect and disease problems than longer-living trees. Fortunately, many trees are fast-growing while they are young.

Slow-growing trees grow less than 1 foot per year, while medium-growing trees grow between 1 and 2 feet. Fast-growers grow trunks and branches at a rate of over 2 feet per year.