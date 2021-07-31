Consider interesting ways of curating your collection

My first collection or attempt at displaying items as a child was boxes, made of any material: cardboard, wood or plastic, I would organize them by sizes and stack them in all sorts of arrangements. Now that I think of it, this was probably my first foray into architecture and interior design.

Accessorizing is one of the most fun aspects of decorating. Accessories can change the mood of a room. It can also make a room feel complete or in some instances not quite finished. There is an art to making an interesting vignette, shelf or tablescape.

First and foremost, let's make a distinction between accessorizing and creating clutter. Accessorizing is creating artful arrangements for flowers, household items, collectibles and art in such a way that they almost seem to tell a story. Creating clutter is just plain old filling tabletop space with random items that are incongruous. Most anyone can tell where there is clutter and when there has been little or no effort to arrange and control it. As a matter of fact clutter can be arranged and edited so it looks like a good assemblage of accessories.