Consider lighting conditions when buying houseplants

Last week, I mentioned the recent OnePoll that found millennials want to grow houseplants, but are often apprehensive about taking care of them. In fact, 20% would rather have a root canal than take care of a plant because of the pressure of keeping it alive.

Before buying a plant, it is important to take a look at the environmental conditions in your house. The condition that confuses people most is how much light to give your houseplant. There are many ways to measure light, but we don't have light measurement tools like we do for temperature and humidity.

Let's keep it simple. In low light, you will just barely see a shadow of your hand. If you can see a shadow with fingers, it is medium light, and if the shadow is sharp and contrasts with the light, it is a bright light.

If you have a camera with manual settings, adjust the ISO speed to 100 and the shutter speed to 125 and then look at what the camera chooses for the aperture number. If it is less than 4, the light is low. If it is between 4 and 8, the light is medium. If it is above 8, the light is bright. There are light meter apps for phones that can measure foot-candles of light. In general, less than 300 foot-candles is low light, between 300 and1,000 is medium and over 1,000 is bright.