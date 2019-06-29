Question: Enclosed is a picture of my large collection of kitchenware. The pattern is "Autumn Wheat," and the maker is Hall's China Co. I have enjoyed the set for many years now but am ready to sell it. Antique dealers have told me it is too large of a collection for them to purchase it.
If you have any suggestions on how to start this process, it will be greatly appreciated.
Answer: Hall's China Co. was founded in East Liverpool, Ohio, in 1903. They introduced the "Autumn Leaf" pattern in 1933. The pattern was not hand-painted. It is a decal design. The company produced a complete line of kitchenware and dinnerware for Jewel Tea Co., a food and coffee firm that sold door to door and was located in Barrington, Illinois. "Autumn Leaf" wares were often given as premiums for items purchased by homemakers. The pattern was discontinued in 1971.
A large collection can be difficult to sell. Begin by researching the value of your dishes. If an antiques dealer is interested in your set, she/he will probably only pay 25 percent to 50 percent of the value. Also check the internet for replacement or matching services that buy vintage or current porcelain, semiporcelain dinnerware, flatware and glassware. These services appeal to those who are trying to fill in missing or broken pieces. Don't forget to consider auction houses or even having a garage sale. It may take time, research and luck to be successful.
Q: This mark is on a set of four dinner plates I have. Each dish is 10 inches in diameter and decorated with pink roses in the center and gold filigree on the borders. They are in mint condition.
What can you tell me about the history of my plates and their value?
A: F. A. Sebring founded the Limoges China Co. in 1902 in Sebring, Ohio. It sought to compete with European porcelain. By 1940, Haviland China Co., located in Limoges, France, took issue with the American company using the name "Limoges." Haviland China brought suit, and Sebring changed the name to "American Limoges." It was the first china factory to create a ceramic lab and employ ceramic engineers. It also initiated the use of tunnel kilns and replaced the beehive kilns that had been used for hundreds of years. "Triumph" is the name for the shape of the dishes. In 1955, American Limoges China Co. was forced into bankruptcy and closed.
Your dishes were made around 1950, and the set would probably be worth $50 to $75.
Address your questions to Anne McCollam, P. O. Box 247, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Items of a general interest will be answered in this column. Due to the volume of inquiries, she cannot answer individual letters.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM