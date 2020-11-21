Consider taking your dining al fresco

"Al fresco" is an Italian term meaning outside. This can mean many things in Italy and Europe. Tiny tables set alongside a narrow street, a sidewalk cafe, an ample terrace facing a main street or tables set within an open-air courtyard or loggia are generally acceptable, and even preferred, dining locations when weather allows.

For hundreds of years, many have enjoyed dining outdoors, and with the current situation of the pandemic, dining al fresco is something that has been advocated by medical professionals and politicians alike. Besides the enjoyment of nature and architecture, the breezes help keep the air flowing and fresh.

If you must dine inside, it's a good idea to open your windows and door. Cities throughout the United States have adopted outdoor dining as a means of keeping their doors open and offering dining venues for a single diner or a small group of up to four or six diners. Keep dining outings small, and if they are members of your quarantine group or household, is even better.