Consider what might be needed years from now when planning wiring

Dear James: We have computer and electronic cables everywhere. When we build our new house, how should we plan the cables inside the walls to avoid this mess? -- Bret H.
Dear Bret: It is very difficult to plan exactly when new electronics are constantly becoming "necessities." Effective connectivity is imperative to keep everything interacting as designed. It is best to plan for at least double what is now needed and plan access to each room.
Your new house will probably be a "smart house" for convenience and energy efficiency. Though many of the electronic components of your house will be wireless and controlled by a cellphone or tablet, wired connectivity is still the most reliable. There also is less chance of having it hacked by someone outside your house.
Although you mentioned only cabling for networking in your new house, adequate electrical (120- and 240-volt) wiring will also be needed. Just think of all the electronic devices now used in a home, and you can be certain you will have many more in a decade. Be sure to install breaker box panels (high-voltage load centers) and additional wiring in the walls to take care of future needs.
Install a second panel for all your communication and networking wiring, and locate it far from the primary load center breaker panel. High-voltage power wiring can sometimes cause interference with the communication cables. High-quality communication cables minimize this interference, but while you are laying out your home, it is better to be safe now than sorry later.
For most of your telephone and communication needs, Cat 5 cables should be adequate. Inside the Cat 5 cable are several sets of wires, which are twisted tightly together to minimize interference. This allows several devices to be separately connected with the single cable. Run one cable to each room of your house, even the garage.
It is a good idea to also run a coaxial cable to each room. An RG-6 cable should work well. Since you will have access to inside the walls before the drywall is attached, run a separate set of these cables from the panel to each room. This uses more cable than connecting them from one room to the next, but it provides more long-term flexibility.
For additional future flexibility, run a 2-inch-diameter plastic pipe from the basement or utility room to the attic. Hopefully, you have installed enough cables throughout your house, but if not, this provides a simple conduit to run additional cables in the future. Once the cables are in the attic, it is usually not too difficult to get them down to the rooms where they are needed.
The plastic pipe should be located as close to the panel as possible. Try to find as straight a path as possible up to the attic. If bends are needed, install two 45-degree bends with a straight section between them instead of one right-angle bend. This makes it easier to pull the cable through when needed.
It would be wise to install the communications cabling after all the other electrical wiring and plumbing is installed. Communications cabling is more fragile than other wiring, so this minimizes the possibility of damage. Test the continuity of the cables before closing in the walls.
