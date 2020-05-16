Consider what might be needed years from now when planning wiring

For most of your telephone and communication needs, Cat 5 cables should be adequate. Inside the Cat 5 cable are several sets of wires, which are twisted tightly together to minimize interference. This allows several devices to be separately connected with the single cable. Run one cable to each room of your house, even the garage.

It is a good idea to also run a coaxial cable to each room. An RG-6 cable should work well. Since you will have access to inside the walls before the drywall is attached, run a separate set of these cables from the panel to each room. This uses more cable than connecting them from one room to the next, but it provides more long-term flexibility.

For additional future flexibility, run a 2-inch-diameter plastic pipe from the basement or utility room to the attic. Hopefully, you have installed enough cables throughout your house, but if not, this provides a simple conduit to run additional cables in the future. Once the cables are in the attic, it is usually not too difficult to get them down to the rooms where they are needed.

The plastic pipe should be located as close to the panel as possible. Try to find as straight a path as possible up to the attic. If bends are needed, install two 45-degree bends with a straight section between them instead of one right-angle bend. This makes it easier to pull the cable through when needed.