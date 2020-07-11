Control bacterial leaf spot with fungicide spray in spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: We want to trim our trees, but we were told not to cut off any branches in the summertime. Why is that? The weather is warm, and we can be outside, and we don't want to trim the trees in the winter when it is cold. Is it really better for the trees to prune in winter?

Answer: There are several benefits if trees are not pruned in the summer. First, there is less landscape waste generated without the leaves on the branches. If you chip or shed the branches without the leaves, you can use the chips as mulch, but with the leaves, you will need to compost it first to break down the leaves.

Every pruning cut creates a wound. To prevent insects and diseases from getting into the tree, wounded tissue needs to dry up, and the remaining cells need to create a scar tissue that can heal across the wounded area. When the cut occurs during the winter, the cut wood can dry out and the scar tissue can begin forming in the spring before insects and diseases become available. If the wound is created when the weather is warm and potentially rainy, or at least humid, then bacteria and fungi can infect the open wound.