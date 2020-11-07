Cover and hide ceiling damage with a dropped ceiling

The most common size of dropped ceiling uses 2-by-4-foot panels. This is ideal for installing standard 4-foot-long fluorescent light fixtures. Many 2-by-2-foot panels are also available and can be more decorative. A combination of the two, with the 2-by-2-foot panels used as a border looks particularly nice. Using 2-by-2-foot panels costs a little more for materials and takes longer to install.

The first step is to plan the layout of the ceiling to determine how many panels, grid supports and light fixtures are needed. Make a scale drawing of the grid with the light fixtures included. Long fluorescent tubes or compact fluorescent bulbs are the most energy-efficient.

Locate the center of the room on your scale drawing, and center a panel under it. If you just start laying them out from one corner, you may end up with space for just a narrow panel on the opposite wall. This does not look good. Cutting the grid members for partial panel widths at all the walls is not difficult with a sharp hacksaw.

A finished target height for the dropped ceiling is typically 7.5 feet. Mark the corners of the room at this height with small nails. Stretch a string between them, and check them with a level. If they are level, snap a chalk line along the wall, and screw an angle support to the wall.