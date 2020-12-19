Create a comfortable home style that works for you

Having been through a few months of lockdown and working from home, we are all more familiar with everything in our homes than we ever have been before. Minutes, hours, days, weeks and months have given us every opportunity to check out every scratch, blemish and wrinkle. We are now keenly aware of what we like and what we don't. Comfort, above all, is what we all want today. It is the ultimate luxury.

As we face an uncertain future, which may entail longer periods of cooking, playing, living and even working from home, everyone seems to have comfort at the top of their list for every room in their home. Comfort can mean different things to different consumers, but we can all agree to certain rules about the rooms in our home. Bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, bathrooms and kitchens all have certain standards about what makes them comfortable.

Some adults' fondest memories are set in the homes they grew up in. When you ask someone to describe their idea of a comfortable home, they usually describe something resembling their childhood home, where they felt protected and warm and had good times with family and friends. Some of the time, these are idealized memories, but they define in our mind what we consider a comfortable home style.